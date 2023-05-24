Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CAPITOL RIOT: Texas winery operator Christopher Ray Grider, 41, was sentenced Tuesday to nearly seven years in prison for storming the U.S. Capitol and joining an attack on the House chamber when police shot and killed another rioter in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot.

WHITE HOUSE: A 19-year-old man who authorities believe intentionally crashed a U-Haul truck into a security barrier at a park across from the White House on Monday night, then exited the truck with a Nazi flag, has been arrested, the Secret Service said. He was identified as Sai Varshith Kandula of Chesterfield, Missouri.

SHOOTING: U.S. Border Patrol agents answering reports of gunfire fatally shot Raymond Mattia on the Tohono O'odham Nation reservation in Arizona near the U.S.-Mexico boundary last week after he abruptly threw something and raised his arm, the agency said Tuesday.

FIRE: Investigators in Guyana believe a fire that killed 19 victims, mostly girls, trapped in a school dormitory was deliberately set by a student who was upset that her mobile phone was confiscated, an official said Tuesday.

NATIVE CHILDREN: Montana Gov. Greg Gian forte on Monday signed legislation giving Native American families preference in fostering and adopting Native children involved with child protective services, a move to protect such rights as the Supreme Court considers a case that could undercut them nationally.

TYPHOON: President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration Tuesday as an intensifying Super Typhoon Mawar approached Guam, where anyone not living in a concrete house was urged to seek safety elsewhere and emergency shelters began to fill ahead of what could be the most powerful storm to hit the U.S. Pacific territory in decades.