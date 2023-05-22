BAR SHOOTING:Three people were killed and two others wounded — including one critically — in a shooting at a Kansas City, Missouri, bar early Sunday, police said. Multiple officers responded to the shooting at Klymax Lounge that was reported just before the bar's 1:30 a.m. closing time. Police said two of the victims died at the scene. A third victim died at the hospital.

MEXICO CITY:Mexican prosecutors announced Saturday night that they are withdrawing a case against a woman who was sentenced to six years in prison for killing a man as he raped and attacked her. In a ruling last week, a court in Mexico State said that while it agreed 23-year-old Roxana Ruiz was raped in 2021, it found her guilty of homicide with "excessive use of legitimate defense."

NEW TRIAL:A new trial was ordered for a man who spent more than a decade and a half on Ohio's death row in the 2006 death of the 3-year-old son of his former live-in girlfriend. Lamont Hunter, 54, was convicted of aggravated murder, child endangering and rape in the death of Trustin Blue. Prosecutors agreed to a new trial after the deputy coroner who initially ruled the boy's death a homicide changed that opinion two years ago after reviewing evidence she hadn't previously been given.

MINNEAPOLIS:The city of Minneapolis has agreed to a $700,000 settlement with family members who were locked inside two squad cars when police killed their father, 52-year-old Chiasher Vue, after officers refused their offers to try to help calm him down. A federal judge ruled that officers were justified in shooting Vue after he pointed a rifle at them on Dec. 15, 2019.

SOUTH KOREA:South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday pledged more cooperation in building stable industrial supply chains and addressing the challenges posed by nuclear-armed North Korea as they met in Seoul after the Group of Seven meetings in Japan.

HEZBOLLAH:The Lebanese militant group Hezbollah put on a show of force Sunday, extending a rare media invitation to one of its training sites in southern Lebanon, where its forces staged a simulated military exercise.

— Associated Press