WHITE HOUSE: The White House was briefly evacuated Sunday evening while President Joe Biden was at Camp David after the Secret Service discovered suspicious powder in a common area of the West Wing, and a preliminary test showed the substance was cocaine, two law enforcement officials said Tuesday.

DETAINED REPORTER: The Kremlin on Tuesday held the door open for contacts with the U.S. regarding a possible prisoner exchange that could potentially involve jailed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, but reaffirmed such talks must be held out of the public eye.

EXPORTS: China imposed export curbs on two metals used in computer chips and solar cells, expanding a squabble with Washington over high tech trade ahead of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's visit to Beijing this week. The controls on gallium and germanium are intended to "safeguard national security," the Commerce Ministry said late Monday.

NUCLEAR PLANT: The U.N. nuclear agency gave its endorsement Tuesday to Japan's planned release of treated radioactive wastewater into the sea from the damaged Fukushima nuclear plant, saying it meets international standards and its environmental and health impacts would be negligible. Groups in South Korea, China and some Pacific Island nations oppose the plan.

SHOOTING: A woman and two children died in a shooting inside a home in St. Ann, Mo., and a teenage girl shot in the hand is expected to recover. Police also found a man with what the police chief described as a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound.

AFGHANISTAN: The Taliban are banning women's beauty salons in Afghanistan, a government spokesman said Tuesday. It's the latest curb on the rights and freedoms of Afghan women and girls, following edicts barring them from education, public spaces and most forms of employment.

— Associated Press