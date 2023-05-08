ARAB LEAGUE:The Arab League agreed Sunday to reinstate Syria, ending a 12-year suspension and taking another step toward bringing Syrian President Bashar Assad, a long time regional pariah, back into the fold. Some influential league members such as Qatar remain opposed to reinstating Syria.

TRUMP TRIAL:Former President Donald Trump rejected his last chance Sunday to testify at a civil trial where a long time advice columnist E. Jean Carroll has accused him of raping her in a department store dressing room in 1996. Trump was given until 5 p.m. Sunday to file a request to testify. Nothing was filed.

OREGON SENATE:A walkout by most Republicans in the Oregon Senate aimed at delaying action on gun safety, abortion rights and gender-affirming health care bills extended to a fifth day Sunday. Senate President Rob Wagner adjourned the body until Monday morning.

MISSISSIPPI SHOOTING:Police in Ocean Springs, Mississippi, arrested a suspect in a shooting that left one person dead and six others injured at a restaurant during a Cinco de Mayo party. Police Chief Mark Dunston declined to release the suspect's name.

FLIGHT DIVERTED:A Delta Air Lines flight between Detroit and Amsterdam was diverted to Boston Logan International Airport just before 9 p.m. Friday due to an unruly passenger on board, the airline said. The passenger was taken off the flight.

SERBIA SHOOTINGS:Serbia's education minister, Branko Ruzic, submitted his resignation Sunday following two mass shootings, one of them at a primary school, left 17 people dead, while the European country's government urged citizens to turn in all unregistered weapons.