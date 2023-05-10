FEINSTEIN:U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein's office said Tuesday she is returning to Washington after an absence of more than two months in which the oldest member of Congress faced calls from with in her own party to resign. The California Democrat, 89, announced in March that she was hospitalized with a case of shingles.

SETTLEMENT:California will pay a $24 million civil rights settlement to the family of Edward Bronstein, 38, who died in police custody in 2020 after screaming "I can't breathe" as multiple officers restrained him while trying to take a blood sample, lawyers said Tuesday.

PAKISTAN:Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was ousted in a no-confidence vote in April 2022 but remains the leading opposition figure, was arrested and dragged from court Tuesday as he appeared to face charges in graft cases. That prompted angry supporters to hold violent demonstrations across the country.

BORDER:About 550 U.S. active-duty troops began arriving along the U.S.-Mexico border ahead of an expected increase of migrants, U.S. defense officials said Tuesday, as COVID-19 asylum restrictions are set to end this week.

UKRAINE:European Union lawmakers decided Tuesday to fast-track legislation to boost ammunition and missile production in the 27-nation bloc to support Ukraine in its war against invader Russia.

FENTANYL:The U.S. sanctioned a son of Mexican drug lord Joaquin"El Chapo"Guzman, three members of the Sinaloa cartel and two Mexican-based firms Tuesday,alleging they trafficked fentanyl and other drugs into the U.S. Meanwhile, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador spoke with President Joe Biden by phone about immigration and the fentanyl crisis.