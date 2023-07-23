BRAVES: Against the Brewers on Friday, Austin Riley became the first Atlanta player with at least five homers and 13 RBIs during a four-game stretch since Hall of Famer Eddie Mathews in September 1959, back when the Braves were still in Milwaukee.

CUBS: Dansby Swanson was activated for Saturday's game against the Cardinals after he was sidelined by a bruised left heel. The All Star shortstop hit a double in the first inning and added an RBI single in the third.

PADRES: Jackson Wolf was recalled from Double-A San Antonio and made his major league debut with a start on Saturday. The left-hander, a fourth-round pick in 2021, went five innings against the Tigers, allowing three runs on six hits and a walk.

CARDINALS: Willson Contreras left Saturday's game against the Cubs because of right hip tightness. The catcher drove in two runs against his former team. After hitting an RBI double in the fifth inning, he was replaced by Iván Herrera behind the plate in the sixth.

METS: Luis Guillermo injured his calf during Saturday's suspended game against the Red Sox. The second baseman stumbled backward while fielding a sharp grounder in the sixth, which bounced off his torso. He appeared to injure himself when he pursued the ball to the outfield fringe.

DODGERS: Clayton Kershaw will throw a bullpen session on Monday before facing live batters. The All-Star left-hander will not make a rehab start before returning to the active roster.