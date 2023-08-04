NATIONAL SECURITY: U.S. Navy sailors Jinchao Wei, 22, and Wenheng Zhao, 26, were charged Thursday with providing military information to China, federal officials said.

2020 ELECTION: Stefanie Lambert, a Michigan attorney involved in efforts around the U.S. to overturn the 2020 election in support of former President Donald Trump, was charged with accessing and tampering with voting machines in Michigan, prosecutors said Thursday.

REINSTATED: Nashville Democrat Justin Jones, one of the so-called "Tennessee Three," won back his state House seat Thursday after Republican lawmakers expelled him for his participation in a pro-gun control protest in the Capitol.

BORDER: Mexican authorities on Thursday identified one of two bodies found in the Rio Grande. The other, found near the floating barrier that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott installed to make it more difficult for migrants to cross to the U.S., was not yet identified.

MASS STABBING: A man rammed a car onto a sidewalk Thursday in South Korea, then stepped out of the vehicle and began stabbing people at a shopping mall. Authorities said at least 14 people were wounded. Authorities arrested a suspect in his 20s at the scene.

NIGER COUP: Pressure mounted Thursday on coup leaders in Niger as the American secretary of state said the U.S. "stands very much" in support of West African leaders who threatened to use force to restore Niger's democracy, and Senegal offered troops to help.