ALZHEIMER'S DRUG: U.S. officials granted full approval to the closely watched Alzheimer's drug Leqembi on Thursday, clearing the way for Medicare and other insurance plans to cover the treatment for people with the brain-robbing disease.

TEACHER KILLED: A judge on Thursday sentenced Willard Miller, 17, the first of two Iowa teens who pleaded guilty to beating their high school Spanish teacher to death with a baseball bat over a bad grade in 2021, to life in prison with a possibility of parole after 35 years.

UKRAINE AID: The Biden administration will provide cluster munitions to Ukraine and is expected to announce Friday that the Pentagon will send thousands for the war effort against Russia, according to people familiar with the decision, despite concerns the bombs can cause civilian casualties.

AMAZON RAINFOREST: After four years of rising destruction in Brazil's Amazon, deforestation dropped by 33.6% during the first six months of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's term, according to government satellite data released Thursday.

EMISSIONS: Sultan al-Jaber, president of this year's United Nations climate talks, urged the oil and gas industry at a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries in Vienna on Thursday to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by or before 2050 and net zero methane emissions by 2030.

SHIP FIRE: Officials said Thursday that two firefighters were killed while battling a blaze that began the previous night deep inside a cargo ship docked in Port Newark, New Jersey, that held more than a thousand vehicles. Five other firefighters were treated for injuries including smoke inhalation.