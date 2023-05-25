Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

STUDENT LOANS: House Republicans passed a resolution Wednesday that would overturn President Joe Biden's student loan cancellation plan, but the White House vowed to veto it and the plan remains on hold as the Supreme Court considers its fate.

MEMORIAL: President Joe Biden called for action Wednesday against gun violence, which has become the No. 1 killer of kids in America, a year after families and loved ones mourned the loss of 19 children and two teachers shot dead last year in Uvalde, Texas.

JOINT CHIEFS: President Joe Biden will announce Thursday that he is tapping Air Force Gen. CQ Brown Jr. to serve as the nation's next top military officer, according to a senior U.S. official. Brown, a history-making Air Force fighter pilot, would replace Army Gen. Mark Milley.

ROBOCALLS: Attorneys general across the U.S. joined in a lawsuit against the telecommunications company Avid Telecom, accusing it of making more than 7.5 billion robocalls to people on the national Do Not Call Registry. The lawsuit said Avid Telecom used spoofed or invalid caller ID numbers, including more than 8.4 million calls that appeared to be coming from government and law enforcement agencies.

JUDICIARY: A federal prosecutor tapped by President Joe Biden to become a U.S. district judge in Kansas withdrew from consideration, citing the nearly two-year wait for action on his nomination. Jabari Wamble is Biden's second judicial nominee to withdraw this month.

PROBE: A Republican-led investigation on Wednesday accused Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton of committing multiple crimes in office, including felonies, during an extraordinary public airing of scandal and alleged lawbreaking.