COLLISION: Ukrainian authorities launched an investigation after a midair collision between two warplanes in the west of the country killed three pilots. Air force spokesman Yuri Ihnat said Sunday it wasn't clear how long the probe would take.

SYRIA: Three members of the U.S. Congress made a brief visit Sunday to opposition-held northwest Syria. U.S. Reps. Ben Cline of Virginia, French Hill of Arkansas and Scott Fitzgerald of Wisconsin, all Republicans, entered Syria from Turkey, said two people familiar with the trip.

G20: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country's role as the G20 host this year would focus on highlighting the concerns of the developing world, and has proposed the African Union to become permanent members of the forum.

MIGRATION: Authorities on Sunday found 53 people apparently headed for Germany crammed into a small truck that was stopped in the Austrian city of Linz. Four men were arrested on suspicion of smuggling.

ISRAEL: The Israeli and Libyan foreign ministers met secretly in Italy last week, Israel's Foreign Ministry announced Sunday, in what it said was the first-ever meeting between the country's top diplomats: Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and Najla Mangoush, foreign minister of the Tripoli-based government.

ELECTION: Zimbabwe's main opposition leader, Nelson Chamisa, alleged Sunday there was "blatant and gigantic fraud" in the country's election after President Emmerson Mnangagwa was declared the winner and international observers reported an atmosphere of intimidation against voters.