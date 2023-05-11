CAPITOL RIOT:Nathaniel DeGrave of Las Vegas, who traveled to Washington in a rental car full of weapons and entered the Senate gallery during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, was sentenced Wednesday to about three years in prison. Josiah Colt of Idaho, who accompanied him and was photographed dangling from the Senate balcony, was sentenced to 15 months in prison.

FEINSTEIN:California Sen. Dianne Feinstein returned to the Senate on Wednesday after a 2½-month absence due to illness, giving majority Democrats a much-needed vote as they seek to confirm President Joe Biden's nominees and raise the nation's debt ceiling in coming weeks.

CLASSIFIED MATERIALS:Senators introduced bills Wednesday that would require the National Archives to screen documents leaving the White House for classified materials and require U.S. intelligence agencies to develop an insider threat program and monitor activity on classified networks for signs of a breach.

PAKISTAN UNREST:Pakistan's government called out the military Wednesday in areas roiled by deadly violence following the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was held on new corruption charges that outraged his supporters.

SCHOOL SECURITY:Republican Gov. Bill Lee on Wednesday signed a law to place more resource officers in Tennessee schools, funnel additional money into security upgrades and require every school to submit annual safety plans to the state in response to a Nashville school shooting that killed six people in March.

DIPLOMACY:Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an Indo-Pacific leader with whom President Joe Biden has sought stronger ties as the U.S. looks to blunt China's growing assertiveness in the region, will make an official state visit June 22, the White House announced Wednesday.