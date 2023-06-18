MIDDLE EAST: Saudi Arabia's foreign minister arrived Saturday in Iran's capital, the latest step in the restoration of diplomatic ties between the two Mideast rivals, Iranian state media reported.

KOREAN TENSIONS: With leader Kim Jong Un attending, North Korea opened a key political conference to discuss improving its struggling economy and reviewing defense strategies in the face of growing tensions with rivals, state media reported Saturday, a day after a U.S. nuclear-powered submarine arrived in ally South Korea as a show of force against the North.

BRAZIL: Authorities of the southern Brazil state of Rio Grande do Sul said Saturday that eight people died and 19 others were missing after a winter storm swept through the region.

CALIFORNIA SHOOTING: A shooting at a Southern California home left eight people wounded, authorities said Saturday. KABC-TV reported authorities were dispatched shortly after midnight after the shooting at a pool party in the city of Carson. Two victims were listed in critical condition, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

DEPLOYMENT: Maj. Michael Haley, Nikki Haley's husband, deployed Saturday for a yearlong stint in Africa with the South Carolina Army National Guard, a mission that will encompass most of the remainder of her campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

BUS CRASH: Sixteen people were injured Saturday when a mass transit bus crashed with two cars before hitting a building in Baltimore, authorities said.