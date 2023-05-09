AFGHANISTAN:The chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, threatened to hold Secretary of State Antony Blinken in contempt of Congress if the State Department does not turn over classified cables related to the 2021 U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

CHINA:China's foreign minister Qin Gang told U.S. Ambassador Nicolas Burns on Monday that Washington is responsible for the downturn in relations between the two countries and must "reflect deeply" before ties can be restored.

IMMIGRATION:Officials representing a suburban New York county where New York City's mayor wants to send migrants for a four-month hotel stay vowed to fight the plan Monday through fines and a state of emergency. "We are not equipped to humanely assist these individuals," Rockland County Executive Ed Day said at a news conference.

ZIMBABWE:Invictus Energy, an Australian-listed company exploring for oil and gas in Zimbabwe, said Monday it found deposits of both as well as helium in the Cabora Bassa Basin in the north of the country.

INJECTION SITES:For the first time, the U.S. government will pay for a large study measuring whether overdoses can be prevented by so-called safe injection sites, places where people can use heroin and other illegal drugs and be revived if they take too much. The grant, announced Monday, provides more than $5 million over four years to New York University and Brown University.

IRAN:Iran hanged two men Monday convicted of blasphemy, authorities said, carrying out rare death sentences for the crime as executions surge across the Islamic Republic following months of unrest.