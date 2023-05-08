ARAB LEAGUE: The Arab League agreed Sunday to reinstate Syria, ending a 12-year suspension and taking another step toward bringing Syrian President Bashar Assad, a longtime regional pariah, back into the fold. Some influential league members remain opposed to reinstating Syria, chief among them Qatar, which did not send its foreign minister to Sunday's gathering.

TRUMP TRIAL:Former President Donald Trump rejected his last chance Sunday to testify at a civil trial where a longtime advice columnist E. Jean Carroll has accused him of raping her in a department store dressing room in 1996. Trump was given until 5 p.m. Sunday to file a request to testify. Nothing was filed.

OREGON SENATE: A walkout by most Republicans in the Oregon Senate aimed at delaying action on gun safety, abortion rights and gender-affirming health care bills extended to a fifth day Sunday. Senate President Rob Wagner adjourned the body until Monday morning.

MISSISSIPPI SHOOTING:Police in Ocean Springs, Mississippi, arrested a suspect in a shooting that left one person dead and six others injured at a restaurant during a Cinco de Mayo party. Police Chief Mark Dunston declined to release the suspect's name.

FLIGHT DIVERTED: A Delta Air Lines flight between Detroit and Amsterdam was diverted to Boston Logan International Airport just before 9 p.m. Friday due to an unruly passenger on board, the airline said. The plane was met by law enforcement and the passenger was taken off the flight.

SERBIA SHOOTINGS: Serbia's education minister, Branko Ruzic, submitted his resignation Sunday following two mass shootings, one of them at a primary school, left 17 people dead, while the European country's government urged citizens to turn in all unregistered weapons.