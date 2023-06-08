SUDAN: The Al-Mayqoma orphanage in Sudan's war-torn capital was evacuated after the deaths of over 70 infants, toddlers and children from hunger and illness in the past couple months, the U.N. children's agency and a charity said Wednesday.

STUDENT DEBT: President Joe Biden on Wednesday vetoed legislation that would have canceled his plan to forgive student debt. Republicans pushed the measure, but it garnered a handful of Democratic votes in the Senate as well. Despite the veto, Biden's plan still isn't secure. The U.S. Supreme Court is reviewing a legal challenge that could eliminate the plan. A decision is expected this summer.

CAR THEFTS: New York City filed a lawsuit late Tuesday against Hyundai and Kia, joining other cities beset by car thefts due to a flaw that made some car models highly susceptible. Viral how-to videos on TikTok and other sites show how to start the cars using USB cables and a screwdriver.

CAPITOL RIOT: Jay Johnston, 54, of Los Angeles, an actor known for roles on the comedy television shows "Bob's Burgers" and "Mr. Show with Bob and David," and Peter G. Moloney, 58, of Bayport, N.Y., who owns funeral homes on Long Island, were arrested Wednesday on charges in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot.

TIKTOK: Two U.S. senators on Tuesday asked TikTok to explain what they called "misleading or inaccurate" responses about how the Chinese-owned social media platform stores and provides access to U.S. user data after recent news reports raised questions.

VOLCANO: Kilauea, the second largest volcano in Hawaii, began erupting Wednesday after a three-month pause, U.S. Geological Survey officials said.