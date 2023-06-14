BRITISH ATTACKS: An assailant stabbed two college students dead in the streets of the English city of Nottingham, then fatally stabbed a middle-aged man, stole his van and ran down three pedestrians early Tuesday morning, police said. Officers arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

DENVER SHOOTING: A drug deal gone wrong likely sparked a shooting in Denver as fans celebrated the Nuggets' first NBA championship win, police said Tuesday. The violence left 10 people wounded, including one of two people arrested in connection with the shooting. All are expected to survive, police Chief Ron Thomas said.

ASYLUM APP: The Biden administration said Tuesday that it halted online asylum appointments June 3 at the international crossing in Laredo, Texas, because of the "security situation" across the border in Nuevo Laredo. Asylum seekers said Mexican immigration officials in that city took their documents and threatened to make them miss their asylum appointments if they didn't pay.

DEATH CULT: The number of people who died after Kenyan pastor Paul Mackenzie ordered his followers to starve to death to meet Jesus surpassed 300, authorities said Tuesday, and the toll is expected to rise as more exhumations are planned.

SYRIA ACCIDENT: A helicopter accident in Syria over the weekend left 22 American service members injured, the U.S. military said Tuesday, adding that the cause of the accident was under investigation and no enemy fire was involved.

UKRAINE: NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told President Joe Biden at an Oval Office meeting Tuesday that Ukrainians are "making progress" in their counteroffensive, which could bolster their position when there's an opportunity to reach a diplomatic end to the war with Russia.