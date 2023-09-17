DEADLY FLOODS: Libyan authorities opened an investigation into the collapse of two dams that caused a devastating flood as rescue teams searched for bodies Saturday, nearly a week after the deluge killed over 11,000 people.

TURKEY: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday that Turkey may part ways with the European Union, implying the country is thinking about ending its decades long bid to join the 27-nation bloc.

PLANE CRASH: A small passenger plane crashed in Brazil's Amazon rainforest Saturday, killing all 14 people on board, Amazonas state Gov. Wilson Lima announced. The aircraft took off from Manaus, the Amazonas state capital, and was attempting to land in heavy rain when it crashed, local media reported. The passengers were Brazilian tourists on their way to fish, the reports said.

AFGHANISTAN: An Afghanistan-based nonprofit said Saturday it is working with the United Nations and others for the swift release of 18 staffers, including a foreigner, detained by the Taliban. Local media reported a U.S. national is among those detained and staff members were detained for preaching about Christianity.

OPIOIDS: A kilo press used in packaging of drugs was found at a New York City day care facility, where authorities say four toddlers were exposed to dangerous levels of opioids, possibly killing a 1-year-old boy Friday.

TEACHERS: Thousands of South Korean school teachers and staff rallied Saturday in Seoul for more legal protection from bullying by parents. A teacher was found dead at her elementary school in July after reportedly expressing emotional distress caused by complaints from allegedly abusive parents.

