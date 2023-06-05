A bipartisan coalition aimed at building trust in elections has formally launched efforts in Wisconsin, a state where confidence in the electoral process still wavers among some heading toward the swing state's 2024 presidential election.

Keep Our Republic, a three-year-old nonpartisan nonprofit organization, announced Monday the launch of its Wisconsin Advisory Council, whose members include former Republican Gov. Tommy Thompson, former Democratic Lt. Gov. Barbara Lawton and former state Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls, who will serve as the council's Wisconsin director.

Confidence in the state and national electoral process has waned among some Republicans since the 2020 presidential election after Joe Biden defeated former President Donald Trump, who continues to promote baseless claims that the election was rigged.

That election denialism culminated with the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building as lawmakers certified the election's results for Biden, despite Trump's protests.

“January 6, 2021 changed everything for me as I saw the damage that was done by a politician who could not accept the people’s choice for President," said former U.S. Rep. Reid Ribble, R-Appleton. "Our republic was at risk. Too many Americans lost faith in our electoral system and how safe it really is."

"This is of particular importance in a swing state like Wisconsin," Ribble added. "Keep our Republic is committed to correcting the false narrative of the 2020 election and rebuilding faith in our system."

As it has done in Pennsylvania, the organization plans to host local efforts to "build trust, respect and confidence in Wisconsin’s election administration and educate Wisconsin residents about the post-Election Day process of canvassing and certification of votes," according to a press release from the group. That includes working with lawmakers and the public to foster election education and combat misinformation.

Bernier, the former chair of the Senate elections committee, will lead the organization's efforts in Wisconsin. Bernier was one of Wisconsin's few state Republicans to openly criticize the Republican-ordered review of the 2020 election headed by former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman.

“We must learn from concerns over past elections and remain focused on the future," Bernier said. "Keep Our Republic will stay true to our mission — to discover, highlight and help prevent an array of extraordinary threats to American democracy."

At Trump's behest for an investigation, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, hired Gableman in 2021 to lead the probe that has cost the state more than $1 million in taxpayer funds. While Gableman's review failed to find any evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election, he used his platform to foster doubt in the electoral process and recommended the Legislature take the legally impossible step of decertifying the results.

A recount, court decisions and multiple reviews have affirmed that Biden defeated Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes. A report from the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau found no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election but made several recommendations for improvements.

The relationship between Vos and Gableman soured over the course of the review, and Vos ultimately fired Gableman last August after the former state Supreme Court justice endorsed Vos' primary challenger that year. Vos narrowly defeated his opponent Adam Steen, who was also backed by Trump.

Wisconsin will once again be at the epicenter of the 2024 presidential election next year. Before votes are cast next November, the state will host the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, just four years after the Democratic National Convention, which was shifted to an almost entirely online affair in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Trump, who continues to claim the 2020 election was "stolen," is among the growing list of Republicans vying for the party's presidential nomination.

"The eyes of the nation will be on Wisconsin once again in 2024," Thompson said. "We may not agree on everything, but we all can do our part to lower the temperature and strengthen our democracy."

Elections 101: Video series explains how elections are carried out in Wisconsin The Wisconsin Elections Commission put together the following series of instructional videos and accompanying lesson plans for use in high school civics classes and the general public. Elections overview An overview of elections administration in Wisconsin. Voting Security Let's take a look at how we maintain security and integrity with all of our elections. Nuts and bolts The ins-and-outs of voter processes like registering to vote and requesting a ballot to vote absentee. A Day at the Polls See what it is like to go to the polls and vote.