3 tips for taking photos of yourself

Smile! Or don't — it's your selfie, and it should make you feel your best. Here's how to make the most of capturing your mug and sharing it, in celebration of National Selfie Day on June 21.

Background

Whether you're out and about or at home setting the scene, the backdrop to your selfie matters, too.

Simple DIY ideas include multicolored streamers lined up side-by-side vertically, helium balloons with different height levels or a wall of old records or CDs.

Take it to the next level with LED lights, fairy lights or greenery. Depending on the lighting, some plastic or shiny backgrounds may not be the best choice for selfies.

For best results, make sure whatever is in the background covers the complete frame of your camera.

Lighting

Many a selfie expert would advise you to take your photo outside for plenty of natural light.

If you don't have optimal outdoor space or great weather, you can set up your camera near windows in the daytime. For nighttime selfies, all manner of lighting tools are available from online retailers, from ring lights to clip-on lights you can attach to a mobile phone.

Props

Especially if you're setting up a selfie station for friends, you'll want to include props. Among popular choices: oversized plastic sunglasses, regular sunglasses, boas, hats, crowns, tiaras and speech bubbles.

For more ambitious selfie-station hosts, movie themes are another way to go for backdrops and props.