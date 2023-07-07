TOWNSHIP OF ALBA – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 55-year-old Beaver Dam man after his body was found in his vehicle that was in a club’s parking lot.

According to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call was made shortly before 2 a.m. on Friday. The caller said that there was an unresponsive man in a vehicle in the parking lot of Jimmy’s InBetween Gentlemen’s Club on Highway 12. The man, Andrew Frechette, was pronounced deceased by the Black River Falls Emergency Medical Services.