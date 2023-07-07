TOWNSHIP OF ALBA – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 55-year-old Beaver Dam man after his body was found in his vehicle that was in a club’s parking lot.
According to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call was made shortly before 2 a.m. on Friday. The caller said that there was an unresponsive man in a vehicle in the parking lot of Jimmy’s InBetween Gentlemen’s Club on Highway 12. The man, Andrew Frechette, was pronounced deceased by the Black River Falls Emergency Medical Services.
The death is considered suspicious and being investigated by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.