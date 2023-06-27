 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Beaver Dam Community Band concert moved to BDHS due to air quality

The Wednesday night concert at Swan Park was moved to the auditorium in Beaver Dam High School due to the air quality advisory.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires have affected the air, which has led to an advisory being in effect until noon on Thursday. The Wisconsin DNR as well as the Wisconsin Department of Health Services are recommending for everyone to keep their outdoor activities short and light.

The Beaver Dam Community Band will be the group performing on Wednesday at 7p.m. at the high school.