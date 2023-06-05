June 10

Sauk County Dairy Breakfast, Branders Dairy Farm, E3886 Hwy 14 & 60, Spring Green. Featuring: pancake feed, educational exhibits, music. 7 am to 11 am. Cost: $4-$8. Information: https://www.facebook.com/groups/280358838791494/

June 10

Baraboo Bluff Winery Wine Run 5K, Baraboo Bluff Winery E9120 Terrytown Road, Baraboo. Featuring: 5K race at 9 am, wines, food, and live music from 11 am to 2 pm. Cost: $25-40. Information: https://baraboobluffwinery.com/events

June 14

Concerts at the Portage, Portage VFW Post #1707, 215 West Collins Street. Featuring: Sundance Band, playing hits from 60's through the 90s from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm. Cost: Free. Information: https://chamber.portagewi.com/events

June 14-18

Reedsburg Butterfest, Nishan Park, 1700 8th Street, Reedsburg. Featuring: Food, arts, crafts, entertainment, carnival, wrestling, car demos, and more. Cost: Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/reedsburgbutterfest/

June 15

Baraboo Concerts on the Square, downtown Baraboo courthouse square, 515 Oak Street, Baraboo. Featuring: UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County Campus and Community Band from 7 pm to 9 pm. Cost: Free. Information: https://wiscnews.com/life-entertainment/local/art-theater/boisterous-concerts-to-delight-the-nights-at-baraboo-s-courthouse-square-this-summer/article_cef9c4dc-0168-11ee-816d-d37350e0cca0.html

June 16

Music in Mirror Lake State Park, Mirror Lake State Park, E10320 Fern Dell Rd, Baraboo. Featuring: The Cajun Strangers performing from 7 pm to 8:30 at the park amphitheater. Cost: Free, though valid Wisconsin State Park sticker needed to enter the park. Information: https://friendsofmirrorlake.org/calendar/#!event-list

June 21

Concerts at the Portage, Portage VFW Post #1707, 215 West Collins Street. Featuring: Sharp Dressed Men, playing blues, rock, and pop music from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm. Cost: Free. Information: https://chamber.portagewi.com/events

June 22

Baraboo Concerts on the Square, downtown Baraboo courthouse square, 515 Oak Street, Baraboo. Featuring: UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County Campus and Community Band from 7 pm to 9 pm. Cost: Free. Information: https://wiscnews.com/life-entertainment/local/art-theater/boisterous-concerts-to-delight-the-nights-at-baraboo-s-courthouse-square-this-summer/article_cef9c4dc-0168-11ee-816d-d37350e0cca0.html

June 28

Concerts at the Portage, Portage VFW Post #1707, 215 West Collins Street. Featuring: Diamonds and Lead, playing rock and country music from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm. Cost: Free. Information: https://chamber.portagewi.com/events