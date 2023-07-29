Dear Mayo Clinic: I am trying to get into shape, and one area that has always been challenging has been my upper arms. Recently, though, I began a workout routine, but a friend warned me about the risk of injuries. Do you have any advice to avoid problems?

Answer: Having well-defined, muscular upper arms often is the goal of people seeking a fit and toned appearance. But there's more to these hardworking muscles than good looks.

The primary arm muscles include the biceps, the muscle in front of your arm, and the triceps, the one at the back. They do the heavy lifting when flexing or extending your arm and making twisting motions.

Despite their strength, these muscles can be damaged through overuse or forceful injury, such as lifting a heavy object from a truck bed or incorrectly using weights at the gym. Overuse can irritate the tendons, which connect muscles to bones, causing pain and inflammation. A forceful injury can tear or rupture the biceps or triceps tendons.

Injuries to the upper arm muscles and tendons are most common in men ages 30 to 50, but women also may experience them.

While bruising and swelling are obvious signs of an injury, many people may simply experience severe arm pain as well as shoulder and arm weakness. Depending upon the situation, there also may be a bulge.

Tendon ruptures are most common

Among the most common injuries is a tendon rupture. If you have a ruptured tendon, you likely may feel a tearing sensation and actually hear a pop. This typically occurs around the elbow but sometimes at the shoulder. The muscle tends to ball up, forming a "Popeye" bulge that doesn't improve. It usually is accompanied by swelling, bruising, cramping and extreme pain as well as loss of function.

The sooner a rupture is treated, the better the recovery, since scar tissue can form and the arm muscles can begin to weaken or atrophy. Consult with an orthopedic surgeon to learn about both nonsurgical and surgical options.

Treating upper arm injuries

Some patients choose to forgo surgery. However, pain, arm function and appearance won't improve over time.

If a tendon ruptures, the first line of treatment is to reattach it to the bone using sutures and anchors. This surgery is typically an outpatient procedure, with patients going home the same day.

Recovery may take three months or more. After surgery, the arm is immobilized by a splint with a 90-degree bend at the elbow and a sling for several weeks, giving the repair time to heal.

Passive therapy, where someone moves your arm for you, is designed to help you regain range of motion and prevent the elbow from stiffening. You may want to continue using the sling for protection and comfort.

At four to five weeks after surgery, active motion helps you regain strength. At that point, you'll be able to do light activities, such as getting dressed, personal care and working at a computer. By three months, you'll be gradually rebuilding strength through increased activity.

