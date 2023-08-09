All-terrain and utility-terrain vehicle users will soon be able to ride their vehicles on Beaver Dam Streets after required signage is put up in the city.

The Beaver Dam City Council approved the use of the vehicles on city streets Monday on a 7-5 vote.

The ordinance allows use of all streets in Beaver Dam for ATV and UTVs, Ald. Zach Zopp said. However the vehicles cannot be on the streets from 11 p.m. until 4 a.m.

Ald. Jack Yuds, one of the people who voted against allowing the vehicles on the streets, said he objected to the ordinance change because licensing of the vehicles is handled by the state Department of Natural Resources. Yuds said the vehicles should be licensed through the Department of Transportation or both the DOT and the DNR.

For drivers of ATVs and UTVs, Yuds said, “any driving violations, there is no points assessed.”

The close vote reflected conflicted feelings by council members.

Zopp said he asked residents in his ward whether they supported the change and got 39 responses with 21 against, 16 in favor of having some roads restricted and two in favor of the ordinance as it's written.

“That is only 5% of District 12 who is in favor,” Zopp said. “I can’t vote in favor of this because it is not what my district wants.”

Mayor Becky Glewen said that she spoke with representatives from Platteville and Waupun, where ATV and UTV use is allowed on city streets, and neither reported any major problems with the policy.

The city will update the public when the signs are up and the vehicles will be allowed to start using the streets.