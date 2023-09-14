Janet Protasiewicz was sworn in to the Wisconsin Supreme Court in August, and the Republican-dominated Legislature is considering impeaching her, before she’s heard one case.

The only grounds against her is that her campaign accepted large donations from the Democratic Party, and she hasn’t recused herself from upcoming redistricting cases. It’s true she did receive donations from the Democratic Party, but it isn’t the Democratic Party bringing the redistricting cases. So it’s all moot.

Furthermore, in 2017 the conservative majority on the Wisconsin Supreme Court rejected mandatory recusal rules involving donors, either individuals or parties. Are we supposed to have memories that short? Wisconsin liberals have dealt with a conservative-dominated state Supreme Court for years. Yet the minute the liberals gain a majority, Republicans want to impeach. This is a base, cynical and desperate maneuver.

Contact your state legislator (look them up at go.madison.com/lawmakers). Say how unjustifiable and undemocratic this proposed impeachment is. Ask how he or she intends to vote on it, and urge a vote against it.

Don Foy, La Farge