Related to this story
Most Popular
The crash occurred just before 7:30 a.m. on Highway 23-33 near Northwoods Drive.
A Baraboo woman, 21, was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated Saturday. It would be her 5th offense.
Evelyn Gurney was waiting for a school bus when the crash occurred just before 7:30 a.m. on Highway 23/33 near Northwoods Drive.
His vehicle was hit at County Highway DE.
Josh Navis has been the interim head coach of Waupun softball since Tom Hagstrom stepped down on April 18.