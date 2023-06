Airman 1st Class Joshua Fancisco, from the Philippines, left, Airman 1st Class D'elbrah Assamoi, from Cote D'Ivoire, center, and Airman 1st Class Jordan Flash, from Jamaica, look at their U.S. Certificate of Citizenship after signing it following the Basic Military Training Coin Ceremony on April 26 at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas.