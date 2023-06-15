Jun 15, 2023 8 min ago 0 1 of 2 Dancer Kim Manning performs a routine to promote the film "Barbie" at the WeHo Pride Parade in West Hollywood, Calif., on Sunday. ASSOCIATED PRESS PHOTOS Members of the Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles sing as they march at the WeHo Pride Parade in West Hollywood, Calif., on June 4. Members were set to perform at Walt Disney Concert Hall on June 24-25. Related to this story Most Popular Search continuing for 13-year-old boy who took family vehicle, made campsite in Sauk County, authorities say The vehicle was found about 8:45 a.m. Monday and a ping of the boy’s cell phone led authorities to search an area near Highway 12 and the Sauk Hill. Portage tabs former Necedah coach to lead football program Get to know the coach who will take over the Portage football program, which earned its first playoff berth last season since 2014. Wall-leaping dog and her next-door puppy pal adopted together after video goes viral A pair of good girls may have found their forever home after a video showcasing their inseparability went viral. Watch the viral video here. Two people safely escape Third Street fire in Beaver Dam Two people were able to get out of a two-story single-family home safely while firefighters fought a fire that was taking over the home. Sponsored Farming and fun take center stage at Wisconsin Farm Technology Days Content by Wisconsin Farm Technology Days. Now in its 69th year, the largest volunteer-run ag show in the country celebrates the uniqueness of…