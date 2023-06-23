Jun 23, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 3 Roger Clinton watches his brother, then-presidential candidate Bill Clinton, on television during the second presidential debate Oct. 15, 1990. MARK J. TERRILL, ASSOCIATED PRESS Billy Carter, younger brother of President Jimmy Carter, talks on the phone Jan. 18, 1977, in Plains, Ga. STF, ASSOCIATED PRESS Alice Roosevelt Longworth leaves a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing March 21, 1937, in Washington. ASSOCIATED PRESS Related to this story Most Popular Baraboo's Big Top Parade will be big this year, elephant-sized big Baraboo's Big Top Parade and Circus Celebration takes place Saturday, June 24. This year's grand marshals are Viola and Kelly, Circus World's … Dream come true: Woman reopens Levee Restaurant Valerie Taylor's always dreamed of owning a restaurant. With life circumstances as they were for her, she realized her dream recently by reope… Treasures removed from historic Beaver Dam house prior to demolition A historic house in Beaver Dam, which was built for an industry leader more than a century ago, was demolished during a two-day period beginni… Speed, alcohol appear to be factors in fatal crash in Portage, police say The two-vehicle crash in Portage on Saturday afternoon resulted in the death of a Portage man on Sunday, police said. Meet the WiscNews All-Area softball team Poynette's Holly Lowenberg led the area's best team in the circle while Waupun's Josh Navis did a remarkable job as an interim coach.