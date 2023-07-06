Beaver Dam Fire Department battles a house fire at 401 Hillcrest Drive in Beaver Dam on Wednesday morning. Two people who were asleep in the home were able to get out safely prior to the fire department's arrival.
MAGGIE WIEDLER
The house at 401 Hillcrest Drive in Beaver Dam is shown on Wednesday morning following a fire that occurred in the home during the early hours on Wednesday.
A 51-year-old man died and a woman the same age suffered serious injuries in a motorcycle crash in Columbia County on Saturday evening.
