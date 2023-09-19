Related to this story
Most Popular
From the ground game to sound defenders, here is who shined in Week 5.
A dog and the staff at the Dodge County Humane Society got their wish last month when Harley, an American Staffordshire terrier mix, found its…
Mary Golz, a former Wisconsin Dells home economics teacher, and Fred Steinhorst, a former Lake Delton police officer and school transportation…
We asked readers to vote for which Week 5 high school football game we should cover. Voting closes at 4 p.m. Thursday.
In the teams’ 80th all-time meeting, Mauston outlasted Wisconsin Dells in a shootout.