Jun 24, 2023 43 min ago 0 1 of 3 The Sauk County Courthouse clocktower is being renovated. the clock will begin working again later this year. BILL JOHNSEN There are two bells in the Sauk County Courthouse tower that weigh 2,000 pounds and 600 pounds. BILL JOHNSEN The clock in the Sauk County Courthouse was installed in 1915. It will start ticking again later this year. SAUK COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY