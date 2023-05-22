May 22, 2023 14 min ago 0 1 of 2 Sergio Savaria, the owner of a 1976 Ford Mustang Cobra II, shows off his vintage vehicle at Automotion on Saturday in Wisconsin dells. JOHN GITTINGS PHOTOS, Baraboo resident Jerry Scich brought his 1967 dodge Charger to Automotion in Wisconsin dells on Saturday. Related to this story Most Popular Fall River woman dies in crash on Highway 151 A 38-year-old Fall River woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Saturday around 8:30 a.m. on Highway 1… Illinois girl missing for 6 years found in NC after she was recognized from Netflix series Kayla Unbehaun was spotted at a shop in Asheville, North Carolina, by someone who recognized her from an episode of Netflix’s “Unsolved Myster… How a new voice steadied Waupun softball after retiring coach with more than 400 wins left abruptly Josh Navis has been the interim head coach of Waupun softball since Tom Hagstrom stepped down on April 18. Baraboo woman arrested for 5th OWI A Baraboo woman, 21, was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated Saturday. It would be her 5th offense. How Mauston baseball is honoring a teammate who died of brain cancer The Golden Eagles lost a key member of their family in mid-April. The passing of Russell Dillin hasn't just yielded results, but also strength…