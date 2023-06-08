New York City is covered in haze Wednesday as photographed from the empire state Building observatory as smoke from Canadian wildfires pours into the U.S.
YUKI IWAMURA, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Traffic moves along West street past One World Trade Center, in this mirror image reflected in the Facade of a building on Wednesday in New York, amidst smoky haze from wildfires in Canada.
ANDY BAO, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Haze blankets over monuments on the national Mall in Washington on Wednesday, as seen from Arlington, Va.
JULIO CORTEZ, ASSOCIATED PRESS
The statue of Liberty, covered in a haze-filled sky, is photographed from the Staten Island Ferry on Wednesday in New York.
YUKI IWAMURA, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A southwest airliner approaches LaGuardia airport in New York on Wednesday. The Federal aviation administration paused some flights bound for LaGuardia airport and slowed planes to Newark Liberty and Philadelphia because the smoke from wildfires in Canada was limiting visibility. It also contributed to delayed arrivals at Dulles International airport outside Washington.
