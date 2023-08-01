Aug 1, 2023 16 min ago 0 1 of 2 ChamberFest, taking place in Spring Green on Saturday, will celebrate the string quartet with works by Antonin Dvorak, Florence Price, Caroline Shaw and more. NATH DRESSER PHOTOS This year's ChamberFest, which takes place on Saturday at the Spring Green General Store, will have a family-friendly concert and another concert exploring the American string quartet. Related to this story Most Popular James Yoblonski's father offers $10,000 reward in search for missing 13-year-old William Yoblonski, the father of missing 13-year-old James, is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to finding his son. Jackson County Sheriff seeks public's help finding 3 men in connection with Beaver Dam man’s death The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office posted photos of three men on Thursday in connection to a suspicious death investigation of a 55-year-old … Steve Considine returns to Baraboo as new high school principal Steve Considine once worked at Baraboo's Jack Young Middle School as a social studies teacher. He returns this school year as Baraboo High Sch… 4 dead, 2 injured in separate aircraft accidents in Wisconsin, authorities say Two people were killed and two others injured Saturday in a midair collision at an airport in Wisconsin. Meet Anelu Lafaele, one of Wisconsin football's 4-star outside linebacker commits A four-star edge rusher from Hawaii is the latest Aloha State native to choose the Badgers. Get to know 2024 commit Anelu Lafaele.