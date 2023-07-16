Related to this story
The new Columbus girls basketball coach spent two seasons as an assistant learning under longtime coach Jeff Schweitzer.
A third running back verbally committed to the Badgers football program. The four-star back is from Maryland.
Content by Wisconsin Farm Technology Days. Now in its 69th year, the largest volunteer-run ag show in the country celebrates the uniqueness of…
James Yoblonski, a 13-year-old Reedsburg boy who was reported missing on June 12, has still not been located.
The Historic Indian Agency House in Portage will be celebrating Ho-Chunk culture on July 15 with Indigenous Cultural Arts Day.