The May “Above the Line” theme at Grand Avenue Elementary School was “citizenship.” On May 12, these students received awards from classroom teachers and staff.
Students who were recognized include Lilly Schoepp, Kaesyn Johnson, Kendall Krueger, Tate Berahn, Bennett Ganser, Elijah Breunig, McKenna Byrd, Matthew Otto, Keira Hohensee, Sofia Scardina, Kenzie Sawyer, Mona Ballistreri, Liam Malmros, Darwin Ausman, Shaw Carter, Paige Wood, Rowdy Smith, Olivia Falkenstein, Logan Meyer, Miller Stoffels, Peter Smith, Teagan Quinn, Malla Baxter, Parker Weum, Lilly Cypcar, Mack Olsen, Keaton Murphy, Brayden Nelson, Isaac Hayes-Morales, Leona Deitz, Isaiah Halverson, Keyen Judd, Aiden Kelsey, Aniyah Taylor, Clementine Steiner, Marisol Reyes Guethlein, Kendall Bell.