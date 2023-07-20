Safe Kids Sauk County is working with local law enforcement to encourage people to wear a helmet when bicycling, skateboarding, rollerblading, and scootering.

If a staff member from the Baraboo Fire/EMS or Police Department sees children wearing their helmets they may get “pulled over” and given a “ticket” for a free scoop of custard from Culver’s.

Wearing a properly fitted helmet is one way to stay safe while biking, other ways include using hand signals, wearing bright colors and using lights and by riding together.

For more information, visit safekids.org/tip/bike-safety-tips or for resources specific to Sauk County, contact Rebecca Szydlowski at rebecca.szydlowski@saukcountywi.gov or 608-355-4337.