WAUPUN — Waupun Tractor Supply, 1120 W. Main St., will host youth to a free Plant-A-Seed event where young gardeners can learn the basics of gardening with a hands-on activity from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13.

A team member will be available to guide the children in planting a perennial butterfly garden, while supplies last, and explain the best ways to nurture and care for their future garden.

Once complete, participants can take their seeds home to monitor their growth and watch them attract butterflies as they flourish. Team members will then be available to answer future questions and provide advice to these young gardeners.

Waupun FFA will provide face painting on site.

For more information or questions, call 920-324-9060.