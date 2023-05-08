If you have noticed more dandelions sprouting in Baraboo lawns during May, it might be because homeowners are choosing to mow less during Low Mow May. The designation refers to the March 28 City Council decision to temporarily suspend Chapter 10 Vegetative Height Restrictions, allowing less frequent mowing of lawns in Baraboo to support early-season pollinators in the area.

Powered Up Baraboo, a local non-profit group seeking to promote the use of energy conservation, renewable energy, and sustainable practices in the Baraboo area, produced yard signs that homeowners may display in their yards during May as part of an effort to let passersby understand why lawns might look a little shaggy for a few weeks.

“Observing Low Mow May is one way to support pollinators and educate the community about the reasons supporting pollinators is important,” said Lena Nissley, Powered Up Baraboo board member. “Some recent studies have shown that mowing less often in May, say every two weeks, may provide better food sources for bees and other pollinators than completely suspending mowing. Reduced mowing can also lower emissions from gas-powered mowers and wear and tear on equipment.”

If interested in a Low Mow May yard sign, pickup at Nissley’s home, 531 11th St., Baraboo, while supplies last. The signs are free, although Powered Up Baraboo will accept donations to help fund local educational and advocacy work.

For more information, visit poweredupbaraboo.org.