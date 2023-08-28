The Aging & Disability Resource Center of Sauk County seeks participants for Stepping On. Stepping On, an evidence-based fall prevention workshop designed to reduce fall risk by 30%, for those age 60 or older with a fear of falling or who have fallen in the past year.
The workshop meets from 1:30-3:30 p.m. seven consecutive Tuesdays, starting Sept. 19 at the Sauk Prairie Community Center, 730 Monroe St., Sauk City.
Registration is required and class space is limited. For more information or to register, contact Marina Wittmann at the ADRC, 608-355-3289.