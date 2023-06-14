JUNEAU — The Aging & Disability Resource Center of Dodge County will offer “Living Well with Chronic Conditions,” a workshop that teaches people with lifelong health conditions to do just that. Participants have less pain, more energy and fewer hospitalizations.

The workshop is from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, July 11-Aug. 15 at The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam. To register, call 920-386-3580.

Workshops are for adults of all ages with a chronic disease including lifelong health conditions like diabetes, arthritis, HIV/AIDS, high blood pressure, depression, heart disease, chronic pain, anxiety, multiple sclerosis, fibromyalgia and others.