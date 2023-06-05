The Pink Ribbon planning committee will host the 18th annual Pink Ribbon Classic Ladies' golf invitational for women with registration at 10:45 a.m., lunch at 11 a.m. and a shotgun start at noon on June 14 at Old Hickory Golf Club, W7596 Highway 33, Beaver Dam. Founder Kathy Foulkes will be honored.

Dr. Marina Sharifi, from the University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center, will be the guest speaker.

Cost is $100 and includes green fees, cart, lunch, dinner, speaker, silent auction and a chance to win great prizes. Non-golfers can attend the dinner, speaker, and silent auction at 5 p.m. for $40. Pre-register by Saturday.

Proceeds from the invitational will help promote breast cancer awareness by supporting the Marshfield Medical Center - Beaver Dam's Breast Health Program and the UW Carbone Cancer Center.

For more information, or to register, call Barbara Gregg at 920-210-3744.