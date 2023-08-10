Wollersheim Winery is now an official sponsor of the Green Bay Packers. The new Wollersheim Bar on the third concourse at section 354 of Lambeau Field offers patrons a selection of Wollersheim wines, including Prairie Fumé, Scarlet Fumé, and Blushing Rose.

"Wollersheim Winery is incredibly honored to stand alongside the Green Bay Packers, an emblem of Wisconsin's rich sporting tradition," said Philippe Coquard, winemaker at Wollersheim Winery. "As two brands with deep roots in this state, we share a common passion for excellence, a dedication to our communities, and a commitment to preserving our heritage. It is truly a momentous occasion to see these two iconic Wisconsin names unite."

Wollersheim's range of signature minis will be available wherever wine is served within Lambeau Field, full-size Wollersheim wine bottles will grace the suites and be featured at exclusive Lambeau Field events.