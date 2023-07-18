Wollersheim Distillery announces the release of its longest-aged spirit to date, the 10-year-old Coquard Brandy.
The final barrel from Batch No. 3 is aged over a decade in carefully selected oak barrels.
"Wollersheim Distillery has always aimed to create spirits of the utmost quality, and the release of our 10-year-old Coquard Brandy exemplifies our commitment to excellence," said Tom Lenerz, distiller at Wollersheim Distillery. "It is a privilege to present this extraordinary spirit to our patrons, allowing them to experience the culmination of years of meticulous craftsmanship.”
The 10-year-old Coquard Brandy will be available, in limited quantities, for purchase at Wollersheim Distillery's tasting room starting July 22. Limit of one bottle per person through the weekend.
For more information, visit wollersheim.com.