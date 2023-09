Wisconsin River Meats of Mauston, won Honorable Mention at the Wisconsin State Fair for its summer sausage, its jerky, and its snack sausage. These items were auctioned off at the Governor's Blue Ribbon Meat Products Auction benefitting the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation. The summer sausage sold for $2,600, jerky for $2,000, and snack sausage for $2,500.