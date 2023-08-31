Nearly 800 bocce, flag football, and softball athletes from across the state will converge Friday-Sunday, Sept. 8-10 on the Woodside Dells Sports Complex, 4770 Highway 13, Wisconsin Dells, for the inaugural Special Olympics Wisconsin Fall Games.

An opening ceremony takes place at 7 p.m. Friday at Chula Vista Resort. Bocce, flag football, and softball teams will begin competition at 9 a.m. Saturday, with flag football and softball teams’ medal rounds taking place Sunday. Full schedule available at specialolympicswisconsin.org/fallgames.

Special Olympics Wisconsin will host a series of health-focused activities, including two Healthy Athletes events on Sept. 9. Special Smiles—oral health screenings and education—and Strong Minds—coping and emotional wellness training—will be offered from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. within the Woodside grounds. The HEAR Wisconsin Mobile Audiology Clinic will be stationed outside the entrance for free hearing screenings. All SOWI athletes are welcome to attend all Healthy Athletes events free of charge.

Volunteers are still needed throughout the weekend and each will receive a free T-shirt. To register, visit cervistech.com.

For more information, visit specialolympics wisconsin.org.