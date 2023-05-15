The Rural Wisconsin Health Cooperative bestowed its 2023 Rural Health Ambassador Award to Christy Wehler, transformation program manager at Sauk Prairie Healthcare, according to a May 12 press release.

The award recognizes health care employees at RWHC member hospitals who have gone above the call of duty in promoting their respective organizations, while making significant contributions to rural health. Nineteen individuals from across the state received awards this year. Each recipient demonstrates a history of fostering positive communication and relations within the hospital’s respective service area.

Wehler is active in many community-based initiatives and is focusing on improving mental health in local communities. When Sauk Prairie Healthcare launched an effort to improve access to mental health services for adolescence, she became the project manager and helped implement several pathways for teens to get help. Wehler also engages with the Farmer Angel Network – an organization that offers mental health and suicide prevention education, resources and fellowship to farmers around Sauk County.

For more information, visit saukprairiehealthcare.org or call 608-643-3311.