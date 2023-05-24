WCCU Credit Union president and chief executive officer, Kevin Hauser will retire on June 2. He started at WCCU in 1991 and was appointed as president and CEO in 2003. During his tenure, he played a significant role in growing the credit union from an asset size of $135 million to nearly $900 million.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, 240-plus staff, and over 40,000 members, we want to thank Kevin for his 32 years of dedication to our credit union. With his leadership, WCCU grew from three locations to 13 branches, including a mobile branch and an in-school branch. In addition, Kevin has made a lasting impact on the staff and the communities that WCCU serves. We are sincerely grateful to Kevin for his dedication to WCCU and wish him a healthy and happy retirement.”

Chris Barnick thas been appointed to succeed Hauser as the president and CEO. He was born and raised in St. Peter, Minnesota, and brings more than 20 years of experience in the financial services industry.

Barnick and his wife, Alicia, and the family dog, Casper, are relocating from Eagan, Minnesota, to Westby. They have three grown children. Barnick transitions on June 5.

WCCU will host an open house to recognize Hauser’s retirement from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 31 at WCCU Reedsburg, 820 Viking Drive, Reedsburg.