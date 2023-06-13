Burnham Hall opened its doors in August 2022, to its very first residents: junior and senior high school girls from countries across the world. In April, the Wisconsin chapter of the International Interior Design Association held its annual Celebration in Design awards ceremony, recognizing the innovative solutions and outstanding designs of Wisconsin-based interior designers and firms. HGA, the Milwaukee-based architecture firm, submitted Burnham Hall’s floorplan and photos for the “Home” category.

As a boarding school, living among teachers, coaches, and mentors is an essential piece of the Wayland experience. The new 30,000-square-foot dormitory houses 68 students as well as faculty members on each floor. Burnham Hall’s emphasis on natural light and calming, simplistic rooms make it easy for all residents to express themselves, make the space their own, and inspire feelings of home.

The two-story atrium features a large fireplace, lounge furniture, a television, video and board games, puzzles, and other recreational activities. Several outdoor seating areas provide views that the whole community can enjoy. Study alcoves at the ends of each wing overlook Wayland’s historic campus. Comfortable, shared spaces of various sizes allow for group work and socializing with peers.

“This award means a lot to Wayland, as our 55-acre campus is ‘home’ to more than 100 high-school students from 25 different countries in any given school year,” said Jason Warnick, Wayland Head of School. “Most of our students live away from family for more than half the year, so it’s important that they feel an authentic sense of pride, place, and belonging at Wayland Academy and in Beaver Dam.”

For more information, visit wayland.org.